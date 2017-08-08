Industry Leaders to Collaborate to Roll Out Industrial IoT Platform Leveraging Silver Spring Starfish™ Standards-Based Mesh Technology, Built on the Wi-SUN® Technology Specification

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) today announced it has agreed to work with ESB Telecoms Ltd to develop a national Internet of Things (IoT) network across Ireland. ESB Telecoms Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESB and operates a national open access wholesale telecommunications network throughout Ireland.

The envisioned network will serve as a catalyst for municipal, commercial and industrial customers to connect IoT and smart city applications and devices. Once the deployment of the IoT network is completed, Silver Spring's Starfish™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) would augment ESB Telecoms Ltd's telecoms infrastructure and services nationally. Starfish PaaS would offer service level agreements, and be based on Silver Spring's proven, secure, reliable, Wi-SUN® standards-based mesh technology, built on the IEEE 802.15.4g specification1

"Many Irish cities, towns and businesses are interested in how the IoT can help create new innovative, efficient and sustainable services," said Rory McGowan, Managing Director, ESB Telcoms Ltd. "By working with Silver Spring Networks, we believe that we'll be able to accelerate IoT development nationally, with the high standard of reliability and service that our customers have come to expect from us. We look forward to helping Ireland become a leader through the deployment of one of the world's first standards-based national IoT rollouts."

"We will be honored to work with ESB Telecoms Ltd and see this as a further endorsement of the Wi-SUN mesh network protocol. Together we expect to utilize currently existing standards-based technology to accelerate deployment of massive-scale networks for devices, enabling entities to cost-effectively join the IoT revolution through our Starfish Platform-as-a-Service," said Mike Bell, President and CEO, Silver Spring Networks. "By its very nature, mesh technology can securely aggregate data from widely distributed endpoints from dense urban environments to remote rural areas and then backhaul that data through the carriers' towers. And above all, it's real and scalable - it has already proven itself for industrial IoT on five continents."

As mesh-connected devices communicate with their neighbor devices, these networks are uniquely suited for delivering the robust and reliable connectivity that IoT networks require. With more than 26.7 million enabled devices delivered, Silver Spring has deployed its technology in Bristol, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Kolkata, London, Melbourne, Mexico City, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.

To learn more on why mesh networks are suited for smart cities and the Internet of Important Things™, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYN2poDFiec.

About ESB Telecoms Ltd.

ESB Telecoms Ltd is the telecoms subsidiary of ESB, the Irish energy utility. ESB Telecoms Ltd owns and operates the National Telecommunications Fibre Optic Network covering the entire country. It also operates 450 telecommunication towers and sites on which all major Irish telecommunications companies have substantial installations. Customers of ESB Telecoms Ltd include all Mobile Phone operators, Irish Government bodies, licensed FM operators and Wireless Internet services providers.

www.esb.ie/our-businesses/telecoms/telecoms-overview

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks enables the Internet of Important Things™ by reliably and securely connecting things that matter. Cities, utilities, and companies on five continents use the company's cost-effective, high-performance IoT network and data platform to operate more efficiently, get greener, and enable innovative services that can improve the lives of millions of people. With more than 26.7 million devices delivered, Silver Spring provides a proven standards-based platform safeguarded with military grade security. Silver Spring Networks' customers include Baltimore Gas Electric, CitiPower Powercor, ComEd, Consolidated Edison, CPS Energy, Florida Power Light, Pacific Gas Electric, Pepco Holdings, and Singapore Power. Silver Spring has also deployed networks in Smart Cities including Copenhagen, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, and Stockholm. To learn more, visit www.ssni.com.

