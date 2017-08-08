Investor Network Invites You to the Lightbridge Second Quarter 2017 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call Live on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 9, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 19144

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors. The technology significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. Lightbridge invented, patented and has independently validated the technology, including successful demonstration of the fuel in a research reactor with near-term plans to demonstrate the fuel under commercial reactor conditions. The Company has assembled a world class development team including veterans of leading global fuel manufacturers. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company operates under a licensing and royalty model, independently validated and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel and high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. The economic benefits are further enhanced by anticipated carbon credits available under the Clean Power Plan. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network