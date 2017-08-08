Investor Network Invites You to the IEC Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

NEWARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: IEC) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fiscal 2017 third quarter to be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-9210

International: 201-689-8049

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/16237 or http://www.iec-electronics.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 9, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 16237

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or http://www.iec-electronics.com

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100C, ISO 13485, and Nadcap. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network