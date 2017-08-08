

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In remarks likely to further inflame tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, President Donald Trump warned further threats from the communist nation would be met with 'fire and fury.'



'They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,' Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf club on Tuesday.



Trump argued North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has been 'very threatening, beyond a normal statement.'



'And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before,' he added.



The comments come after reports said the U.S. intelligence community has determined that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.



The Washington Post said the new analysis completed by the Defense Intelligence Agency last month suggests North Korea has crossed a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.



'The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,' the assessment said in an excerpt read to the Washington Post.



Over the weekend, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to impose tough new sanctions on North Korea, including a full ban on the export of coal, iron and iron ore.



