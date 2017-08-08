

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $2.59 billion, or $1.58 per share. This was lower than $2.75 billion, or $1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $14.24 billion. This was down from $14.28 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.59 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $14.24 Bln vs. $14.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.3%



