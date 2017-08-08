

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $63.04 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $57.10 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $413.70 million. This was up from $378.99 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $63.04 Mln. vs. $57.10 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $1.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $413.70 Mln vs. $378.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



