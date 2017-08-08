

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $20.8 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $26.4 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $200.5 million. This was up from $186.5 million last year.



Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.8 Mln. vs. $26.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $200.5 Mln vs. $186.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $181-$183 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX