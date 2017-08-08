sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,614 Euro		-0,173
-0,43 %
WKN: 869653 ISIN: CA1249003098 Ticker-Symbol: 1C9 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,805
40,077
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CCL INDUSTRIES INC39,614-0,43 %