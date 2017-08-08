Richmont Mines CEO Enters Into Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

TORONTO, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSX - NYSE: RIC) ("Richmont" or the "Corporation") announces that Renaud Adams, President & Chief Executive Officer, has entered into an automatic securities disposition plan ("ASDP"). The ASDP was prepared in accordance with applicable provincial securities legislation, and relates exclusively to the sale of employment inducement stock options ("Inducement Options") awarded to Mr. Adams in November, 2014.

The objective of the ASDP is to facilitate the exercise and sale of the remaining 675,000 (approx. 1% of the current shares outstanding) of the original Inducement Options of Richmont currently held by Mr. Adams. The options will be exercised and sold by an independent broker on the open market over a period of time up to their expiration date of October 15, 2019 and are subject to minimum price thresholds as specified in the ASDP. For greater certainty, the ASDP does not cover other equity holdings held by Mr. Adams.

An ASDP permits an insider, at a time when such insider is not in possession of material non-public information regarding an issuer, to establish a pre-arranged plan to sell securities of the issuer on an automatic basis, regardless of whether trading restrictions are subsequently imposed or the insider subsequently receives material non-public information regarding the issuer or its securities. Once an ASDP is established, the insider is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how, whether or when dispositions will occur pursuant to the plan and may not transmit material non-public information regarding the issuer or its securities to the broker under the ASDP.

Dispositions pursuant to the plan will be reported on SEDI atwww.sedi.cain accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Richmont Mines Inc.

Richmont Mines currently produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec. The Corporation is also advancing development of the significant high-grade resource extension at depth of the Island Gold Mine in Ontario. With more than 35 years of experience in gold production, exploration and development, and prudent financial management, the Corporation is well-positioned to cost-effectively build its Canadian reserve base and to successfully enter its next phase of growth.

