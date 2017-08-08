sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ('Chipotle' or the 'Company') (NYSE: CMG) for possible violations of federal securities laws between February 5, 2016 and July 19, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 18, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Chipotle made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's purported improvements in its restaurants' food safety policies were inadequate; that Chipotle's quality controls were still not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; that the quality controls remained inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee health; and that as a result of the above, Chipotle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news, Chipotle's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


