

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) announced the United States International Trade Commission has commenced an investigation into Apple Inc. based on a complaint filed by Qualcomm on July 7, 2017. The company said the investigation will examine whether Apple has engaged in unfair trade practices by importing and selling certain mobile electronic devices, including iPhones and iPads that infringe one or more claims of six Qualcomm patents.



Qualcomm said the company is requesting that the ITC issue a Limited Exclusion Order to bar importation, and a Cease and Desist Order to bar further sales and marketing in the United States, of iPhones and iPads that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm's affiliates.



