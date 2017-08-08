

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) announced earnings for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $15.57 million, or $0.40 per share. This was down from $17.94 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $180.37 million. This was down from $183.39 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $15.57 Mln. vs. $17.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $180.37 Mln vs. $183.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%



