Technavio's latest report on the global arcade gaming marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005791/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global arcade gaming market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Bussiness Wire)

The global arcade gaming market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to the changes in the market characterized by technology and changing consumption patterns of gamers. Consumption patterns, namely time and money spent on games, are driving the arcade gaming market globally. Complex consumption patterns of the gaming population as to how the games will be played will shape the vendor offerings.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global arcade gaming market according to Technavio media and entertainment research analysts are:

360-degree camera being accepted as next-generation technology

Increased penetration of VR headsets

Arcade gaming becoming tourist attraction

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

360-degree camera being accepted as next-generation technology

"Advances in VR technologies have led to the introduction of VR 360-degree videos. VR is fast being considered as a mainstream gaming platform in the entertainment sphere, which is making its way to various digital arenas. As of 2016, the concept of VR with gaming simulators grew rapidly, and is one of the leading technological transformation in the gaming world," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on gaming.

Adding a 360-degree vision with the VR headset enhances the QoE of gaming simulator. While playing racing or shooting games, gamers can experience the 360-degree VR content. Gamers can not only see the front side of the gaming but also look around. With tech giants, such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC, launching their flagship VR devices viz. Oculus Rift, Morpheus, and Vive, respectively, VR integration with 360-degree content and gaming simulators are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increased penetration of VR headsets

"The gaming market is among the fastest-growing markets in terms of incorporating advanced technologies. One such trend in the gaming market is the increased adoption of VR headsets. VR provides a simulated environment through VR software and hardware. Thus, providing the closest real-life experience compared with other devices. VR uses synchronized sight and sound with data suites as the VR headsets are sensor-enabled. This has increased the number of gamers who prefer VR over traditional gaming devices," adds Ujjwal.

The increasing disposable income and enhanced compatibility with devices have made owning a VR headset more affordable for consumers. The majority of revenue in the VR segment will be generated through hardware sales, live viewing formats, and spectator content.

Arcade gaming becoming tourist attraction

Despite the common perception that arcade gaming is slowly dying in North America and Europe, the market still has a prominent presence in APAC. The innovation in arcade gaming is rapid owing to which the market is expected to attract an increasing number of tourists during the forecast period. The adoption of motion sensor gaming, such as flight simulation and physical motion simulation, has led to arcade gaming becoming a tourist attraction.

In last 10 years, over 95% of the arcade gaming revenue was generated from local audience, and by 2020, the revenue share is expected to decline to less than 90%. Considering these games can provide the closest real-life experience, arcade games will gradually become an attraction for tourists.

Browse Related Reports:

Casino Gaming Market in the US 2017-2021

Gambling Market in APAC 2017-2021

Global E-Sports Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005791/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com