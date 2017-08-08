SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Tableau Software, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tableau Software, Inc. ('Tableau' or the 'Company') (NYSE: DATA) for possible violations of federal securities laws between June 3, 2015 and February 4, 2016, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Tableau made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that product launches and upgrades by major software competitors were negatively impacting the Company's competitive position and profitability. Thus, Tableau's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 7, 2015, the Company filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q reaffirming financial results issued in a July 29, 2015 press release. On February 4, 2016, the Company disclosed slowing revenue. In a related earnings call, the CEO stated that 'the competitive dynamic has become more crowded and difficult.' Upon release of this news, shares of Tableau dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

