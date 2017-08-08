

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced it has agreed to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC and will launch its ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018, followed by a new Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019. With the strategic shift, Disney will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases, beginning with the 2019 calendar year theatrical slate.



BAMTech is a provider of direct-to-consumer streaming technology and marketing services, data analytics, and commerce management. Disney will pay $1.58 billion to acquire an additional 42% stake in BAMTech from MLBAM, the interactive media and Internet company of Major League Baseball. Disney previously acquired a 33% stake in BAMTech under an agreement that included an option to acquire a majority stake over several years. The BAMTech transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to Disney's earnings per share for two years.



The company said its ESPN-branded multi-sport service will offer a robust array of sports programming, featuring approximately 10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year, including Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, and college sports.



