Hague Enterprises: Des Hague and Justin J. Rose of OHLEsport Add to OHLEsport Ambassador Program

Thalya Brooke Dwyer Joins OHLEsport Ambassadors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Des Hague and Justin J. Rose, OHLEsport Chairman of the Board and President, announced Thalya Dwyer as the newest member of the OHLEsport Ambassador Program. Denver-based OHLE sport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLEkick, OHLEpro and OHLEsport Total Training System. The goal of the OHLEsport Ambassador Program is to form strategic partnerships with national and international athletes to network across borders, promote the sport of soccer, and teach important soccer as well as life skills, that working with The OHLEsport Training System brings to its users. In addition, OHLEsport Ambassadors play a key role in OHLEsport community outreach, where a percentage of each purchase supports the OHLEsport Kids' Future Fund; this fund serves to strengthen at-risk and underserved youths to find ways to a brighter future.

"OHLEsport is committed to advancing the individual skills of all and at the same time doing good for the communities we serve," stated Hague. "We are delighted to have Thalya join our Ambassador program and help us achieve both these objectives," concluded Hague.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the OHLEsport Ambassador program. The OHLE team is passionate not only about their products but about the development of soccer players and supporting kids in need. I am very excited to be a part of this journey," said Dwyer.

Some of the highlights of Dwyer's soccer career include Otero College's team captain and starter of women's soccer team, leading goal scorer and Player of the Year. She also played for 8 years with the REAL National Soccer Club in Denver, Colorado, and was starting midfielder and forward with ECNL (Elite Clubs National League). With her team, Dwyer took part in regionals, nationals and won State. In addition, she played and trained with 5 current women's US National Team players and was coached by nationally-recognized coaches Lorne Donaldson Rafael Amaya, Chris Martinez and Rivers Guthrie.

After completing the German Soccer Experience, an international soccer training program put on by Rose's JJR Consulting (www.JJRconsulting.net), Dwyer, a 21-year-old American (Colorado)/Australian, recently signed with German professional soccer women's team Eintracht Frankfurt for 2017/18 season.

"It has been a real privilege the last few months helping Thalya achieve her dream of playing professional soccer in Germany," said Rose. "The commitment and passion she has for improving herself as a person on and off the field is wonderful to see and be a part of. Having her as an OHLEsport Ambassador is a real honor for our team and will continue to inspire many to be the best they can be too. Eintracht Frankfurt Women's team is so lucky to have Thalya," concluded Rose.

"Thalya is a great choice for an OHLEsport ambassador," said OHLEsport founder, Robert Ohle, and continued, "She has always shown a high level of professionalism with her great leadership skills. Her work ethics and a can-do attitude explain a lot about her success. OHLEsport is proud to welcome her aboard."

About OHLEsport

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to beginning through advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The OHLEsport Training System that helps every soccer player to develop the 'first touch', which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. In the past, the first touch on the soccer ball was very time consuming and a difficult skill to teach and learn. Now with The OHLEkick, The OHLEpro and the OHLEsport Training System, one can teach and learn proper passing techniques, accurate traps and quick touch move along with team drills.

