Asia-Pacific Stevia Market, 2022

The "Asia-Pacific Stevia Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Stevia market is segmented on the basis of type into powder, liquid and leaf. Stevia is widely used in the powdered form, hence this segment is the biggest and the fastest growing in the stevia market. It is segmented by application into food, beverages and pharmaceuticals. Stevia is widely used in a variety of food products such as foods, confectionery, desserts, baked foods, snack foods, and jellies, as it can be easily incorporated and imparts sweetness to the product with very low calories.
Many private label companies have ventured forth into the stevia market in Asia- Pacific (excluding Japan) to harness the opportunities that exist here. The ingredient has a broad acceptance in this region especially in Japan, China, and South Korea as stevia-based natural sweeteners have been a part of the diet of consumers in these countries for a substantial period. Consumers in this region are also becoming more aware about stevia as a sugar substitute, creating additional growth opportunities in this space.
The shifting lifestyle patterns in Asia- Pacific and increasing sedentary lifestyle observed increased use of Stevia. China and India have the largest number of diabetic patients. With a growing number of diabetics and calorie-watching consumers, the demand for sugar alternatives has exhibited an unprecedented rise. Major threat is the availability of the other low calorie sweeteners. Food & beverage industry along with healthcare and personal care industries create opportunities of a prospering market for Stevia.
- PureCircle
- GLG Life Tech
- Sweetleaf
- Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd
- Naturally Sweet
- Beijing Stevia Trade Co., Ltd
- Boli Lijian Stevia Biological Technological Co.
- Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd
- Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co.,Ltd
- Ganzhou Julong High-tech Industrial Co., Ltd
- Nutra Food Ingredients, LLC
- Qingdao Dacon Trading Co. Ltd
- Ikedatohka Industries Co., Ltd
- TAMA Biochemical Co., Ltd.
- DAINIPPON INK AND CHEMICALS, Inc.
- Natvia
- SoSweet
