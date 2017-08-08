The ApiFix Spinal Implant Receives TGA Certification

MISGAV, Israel, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ApiFix, a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group, received TGA certification through its distributor Orthotech Pty. Ltd. to begin marketing the ApiFix system in Australia for the treatment and correction of Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) using an innovative, minimally invasive surgical approach.

The ApiFix system represents a breakthrough treatment for Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) as it is a minimally invasive, non-fusion spinal implant system which dramatically improves the quality of life of patients who undergo scoliosis surgery. Additionally, it saves hospitalisation and OR time, and is considerably more cost-effective than current scoliosis surgery.

"Incorporating the ApiFix system into our portfolio of products fits our mission to bring exceptional, unique, state-of the-art orthopaedic products into the Australasian market. The ApiFix system provides game-changing technology for AIS patients and surgeons alike and we're proud to include them in our suite of products," commented Sam Scott-Young, Managing Director of Orthotech.

Standard scoliosis surgical correction is a highly invasive, lengthy procedure involving a long recovery period, and resulting in a rigid spine due to fusion of the vertebrae. The ApiFix approach brings an ingenious solution with its minimally invasive, non-fusion spinal implant system, inserted in a short procedure, followed by a brief recovery period, and maintains spine flexibility.

ApiFix CEO Eran Feldhay, M.D. remarked: "The certification for the ApiFix product by the TGA through our distribution partnership with Orthotech allows us to expand our reach and provide treatment for AIS patients in Australia too. We look forward to working with a company like Orthotech who are committed to innovative orthopaedic solutions for their customers."

About ApiFix

ApiFix is an innovation-driven medical device company focused on providing less invasive solutions for scoliosis patients. ApiFix's leading product for non-fusion treatment of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) is used today in Europe. ApiFix is led by a team of highly-regarded spine surgeons and veteran spine specialists. The company has CE clearance and is marketed in Germany, Italy, Greece, The Netherlands, Spain and Israel.

ApiFix principals will attend theannual meeting of theScoliosis Research Society, (SRS)inPhiladelphia, USAonSeptember 5-8to present the ApiFix system, clinical cases and their follow-up to potential users from all over the world.

