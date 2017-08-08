According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automated colony pickers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005797/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automated colony pickers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automated Colony Pickers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global automated colony pickers market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increased adoption of laboratory automation to meet the throughput needs of the end-users. Other factors that will drive the market include a shortage of laboratory personnel and technological innovations, which are improving the productivity and quality of the output for the end-users. Major technological innovations include incorporation of features, such as white light and fluorescent imaging, and integration of multiple functions, such as re-arraying, replication, and plating of bacterial samples.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the global automated colony pickers market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Research institutes

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries

Hospitals and private labs

Academic institutes

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments of the global automated colony pickers market are discussed below:

Research institutes

The segment will be propelled by the increase in demand for automation from research institutes that are investing in the laboratory for applications, such as antibody discovery, microbiology and microbiome research, cell line development, and advancement of synthetic biology.

According to Raghav Bhardwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "A major propellant of automation in the segment will be the increased emergence of research in areas, such as cell line development, which play a crucial role in the development of any biologically-produced therapeutic. Selecting optimal clones from a pool of randomly generated cell lines is a critical step that is expected to see an increase in automation in the next five years."

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries

The segment is driven by the increase in investment in R&D by companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Companies are implementing automated colony pickers to achieve efficiency for their research purposes.

"Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in R&D to automate laboratories to improve productivity. There is an increase in automation for the selection of colonies and subculturing them, colony picking, re-processing of clones, and selection until the high-producing yeast colonies are identified," adds Raghav.

Hospitals and private labs

The segment will be driven by innovations in the automation of clinical microbiology labs. In the face of the increasing healthcare costs and aging population, vendors are introducing laboratory automation systems that can help in improving diagnostics.

Hospitals are increasingly relying on clinical laboratories for important medical decisions and reduction in medical errors to enhance patient safety. The reduced availability of skilled labor is also driving clinical laboratories to adopt new processes and systems to deal with the lack of skilled staff. The improvement in laboratory procedures can ultimately result in reducing the length of stay of a patient, lower the risk of infections, and decrease general healthcare expenditure.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Hudson Robotics

Kbiosystems

Molecular Devices

SciRobotics

Singer Instruments

Browse Related Reports:

Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Robot Cell Market 2017-2021

Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005797/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com