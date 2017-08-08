

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Comfy Cow is recalling pints of ice cream due to a potential contamination of E. coli. On July 19th, the firm was notified through internal firm product sample testing that these pints were either positive for E. coli or showed high counts of coliform.



E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea and dehydration. No illnesses have been reported to date.



The recalled products include Banana Puddin Y'all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever.



The recalled products were distributed between 06/13/2017 and 07/21/2017 and were packaged in pint containers and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, and Tennessee.



