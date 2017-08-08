

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Freshtex Produce of Alamo, TX announced the recall of 'Valery' brand Maradol Papayas grown and packed by Carica de Campeche, due to potential Salmonella contamination.



The recall was initiated after FDA notified the company that other brands of Maradol Papayas from the farm, Carica de Campeche, had tested positive for Salmonella.



Few days back, Agroson's LLC of Bronx, NY also recalled 2,483 boxes of Maradol Papaya Cavi Brand, grown and packed by Carica de Campeche.



Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, while healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.



The Maradol Papayas was distributed to the State of Illinois from July 10 to July 13, 2017, and may have been further distributed outside the state of Illinois.



