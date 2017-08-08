

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Little Caesars, the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the U.S., has launched a new service called the Pizza Portal, a heated, self-service mobile order pick-up station.



The new pizza pick-up machine allows customers to pick hot, freshly-prepared, custom products in seconds after they walk in the store. The system is in test in select stores and will expand to other markets later this year.



The machines look like lockers that keep pizzas hot until customers come and pick them up. Customers can order and pay for a pizza using a mobile app. The pizzas are placed in the portal, and it unlocks when a unique three-digit number is entered or a QR code is flashed into a screen.



'The genuine purpose behind integrating advanced technology into our stores is all about improving the customer experience, and building on our convenience and quality,' said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars.



