Global Online Travel Bookings Market 2017-2023

The Online Travel Bookings Market is expected to attain a market size of $1,143.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.



Online travel providers seek to make the process of travel planning and bookings simple and easy for customers. The online travel market is majorly driven by factors such as quick and convenient flight and hotel bookings, safer online payment methods, availability of multiple choices and comparison options. Leading players in the market are focused on offering travel services through different platform such as mobile websites and apps to attract young and professional crowd.

The level of internet adoption has steeply risen due to the widespread acceptance of online travel market. The online travel market would witness growth due to rising disposable incomes in the masses within the emerging regions, easy comparison of travel options, and others. Based on Service Types, the market is segmented into Transportation, Accommodation, and Others.



Based on Mode of Bookings, the market is segmented into Online Travel Agencies and Direct Travel Facilitators. Based on Platform Types, the market is segmented into Mobile Based and Desktop Based.



Key companies profiled in the report include Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, MakeMytrip Limited, Hostelworld Group, Thomas Cook Group Plc., Fareportal (Cheapoair.Com), Airbnb, Inc., and Ctrip.Com International, Ltd.



