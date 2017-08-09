Global Medical Robots Market 2017-2023: Market is Expected to Reach $17.58 Billion By 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 22.0%

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Robots Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Medical Robots Market is expected to reach $17.58 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The increased adoption of medical robots in hospitals and pharmaceuticals, the growing ageing population, and the increasing patients' preference for minimally invasive surgeries are forcing organizations to focus on developing innovative solutions. The increasing demand for managed care and shortage of professionals in the healthcare domain are some of the additional factors contributing to the market growth.



A number of start-ups are entering the market to offer attractive designs and innovative features in medical robots to the customers. IoT innovations and the increasing R&D investments from big organizations for enhancement of their product portfolio are also contributing to the market growth.



Currently, North America has a majority share of the Medical Robots Market mainly due to technology advancements. The Medical Robots Market is witnessing a strong growth in countries such as the US and Canada. Europe is spending heavily in the manufacturing of innovative solutions for medical robots. The developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, is expected to improve its market share during the forecast period.



The regional government initiatives for developing smart city projects and the increasing FDI for the development of digital healthcare infrastructure in the regions are the main factors contributing to the market growth. MEA is expected to experience a strong market as the regional governments are spending generously on infrastructural developments which will create huge opportunities for the key players to provide innovative solutions in the region.



The key players covered in the report are Medtronic, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific, Mazor Robotics, BALT Extrusion, Cyberonics, and Ekso Bionics.



