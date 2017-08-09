Spark Networks, Inc.: CORRECTION: Spark Networks(R) Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

In the news release, "Spark Networks(R) Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results," issued August 7, 2017 by Spark Networks, Inc. (NYSE American: LOV), we are advised by the company that, due to a production error, the previously furnished press release contained incorrect information for ARPU metrics within the tables presenting Segment Results From Operations and Key Quarterly Metrics. This press release corrects ARPU metrics within these tables.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Spark Networks, Inc. (NYSE American: LOV) today reported results for the second quarter of 2017.

"With our recent relaunch of JDate on our new technology platform we reached a major strategic milestone, and are well on our way toward completing the launch of Christian Mingle later this quarter," said Danny Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer of Spark Networks. "We expect that the release of the new platform will quickly translate into operational cost savings and increased marketing efficiency and effectiveness."

"In Q2, we saw our second consecutive quarter of revenue stability within the Jewish Networks. These results, when combined with our new platform, position us to make the data-driven marketing investments necessary to drive future growth and value creation."

As previously announced on May 2, 2017, Spark Networks, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement with Affinitas GmbH ("EliteSingles"), which operates premium online dating platforms EliteSingles, eDarling and Attractive World to combine in a stock-for-stock merger. Spark continues to expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to Spark shareholder approval and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending merger, Spark will not host a conference call to review its second quarter 2017 results.

Key Quarterly Metrics

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2016 Revenue $6.6 Million $7.3 Million $9.1 Million Contribution1 $6.0 Million $5.8 Million $7.6 Million Net Loss $(2.5) Million $(2.1) Million $329 Thousand Adjusted EBITDA2 $1.2 Million $131 Thousand $1.4 Million Cash Balance $9.8 Million $10.8 Million $3.1 Million Period Ending Subs3 111,371 119,540 183,678 Avg. Paying Subs3 114,925 130,441 189,938 ARPU $19.12

$18.38 $15.70

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenue: For the second quarter of 2017, total revenue was $6.6 million, a decrease of 27% compared to the year ago period, and a 9% decrease from the prior quarter. The year over year and sequential decreases were primarily driven by a decrease in average paying subscribers, reflecting reduced direct marketing investment in the Jewish and Christian Networks. These decreases were partially offset by year over year and sequential increases in ARPU of 22% and 4%, respectively.

Contribution: Contribution was $6.0 million in the quarter, a decrease of 22% compared to the year ago period, and a 2% increase from the prior quarter. Our contribution margin increased to 90% from 80% in the prior quarter and increased from 84% in the year ago period. Total direct marketing expenses decreased 53% to $690,000 in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period.

Net Loss: Net Loss was $(2.5) million in the quarter, compared to Net Income of $329,000 in the year ago period and a Net Loss of $(2.1) million in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the second quarter of 2017, Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, a decrease of $(283,000) versus the year ago period and an increase of $1.0 million from the prior quarter.

Cash: Cash used in operating activities in the second quarter was $440,000. At June 30, 2017, the Company had $9.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. At quarter end, the Company had no outstanding debt.

SPARK NETWORKS, INC.

SEGMENT4 RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

(in thousands except subscriber and ARPU information)

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q2 '17 v. Q2 '16 Q2 '17 v. Q1 '17 Revenue Jewish Networks $ 3,137 $ 3,148 $ 3,136 $ 3,322 $ 3,628 -13.5 % -0.4 % Christian Networks 3,371 3,813 4,262 4,673 5,044 -33.2 % -11.6 % Other Networks 134 286 335 385 413 -67.6 % -53.2 % Offline & Other Businesses (2 ) 17 10 11 13 -115.7 % -111.8 % Total Revenue $ 6,640 $ 7,264 $ 7,743 $ 8,391 $ 9,098 -27.0 % -8.6 % Direct Mktg. Exp. Jewish Networks $ 259 $ 570 $ 316 $ 420 $ 372 -30.4 % -54.6 % Christian Networks 405 803 316 750 1,001 -59.5 % -49.6 % Other Networks 26 60 41 60 105 -75.2 % -56.7 % Total Direct Mktg. Exp. $ 690 $ 1,433 $ 673 $ 1,230 $ 1,478 -53.3 % -51.8 % Contribution Jewish Networks $ 2,878 $ 2,578 $ 2,820 $ 2,902 $ 3,256 -11.6 % 11.6 % Christian Networks 2,966 3,009 3,946 3,923 4,043 -26.6 % -1.4 % Other Networks 108 227 294 325 308 -64.9 % -52.3 % Offline & Other Businesses (2 ) 17 10 11 13 -119.7 % -114.8 % Total Contribution $ 5,950 $ 5,831 $ 7,070 $ 7,161 $ 7,620 -21.9 % 2.0 % Period Ending Subs. Jewish Networks 47,487 47,236 51,519 52,952 59,868 -20.7 % 0.5 % Christian Networks 57,947 65,146 82,163 95,047 112,895 -48.7 % -11.1 % Other Networks 5,937 7,158 8,690 10,234 10,915 -45.6 % -17.1 % Total Period Ending Subs. 111,371 119,540 142,372 158,233 183,678 -39.4 % -6.8 % Average Paying Subs. Jewish Networks 47,278 48,823 52,493 57,684 61,732 -23.4 % -3.2 % Christian Networks 60,972 73,627 88,774 105,108 117,024 -47.9 % -17.2 % Other Networks 6,675 7,991 9,408 10,772 11,182 -40.3 % -16.5 % Total Avg. Paying Subs. 114,925 130,441 150,675 173,564 189,938 -39.5 % -11.9 % ARPU Jewish Networks $ 21.80 $ 21.07 $ 19.68 $ 18.79 $ 19.33 12.8 % 3.5 % Christian Networks 18.43 17.23 15.74 14.60 14.09 30.8 % 7.0 % Other Networks 6.54 11.91 11.55 11.69 12.15 -46.2 % -45.1 % Total ARPU5 $ 19.12 $ 18.34 $ 16.85 $ 15.81 $ 15.70 21.8 % 4.3 %

Distribution of New Subscription Purchases6

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Jewish Networks 1 month plans 54.7% 51.6% 45.7% 32.6% 28.2% 3 month plans 19.5% 19.2% 20.4% 18.4% 19.2% 6 month plans 25.8% 29.2% 33.9% 49.0% 52.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Christian Networks 1 month plans 58.2% 55.1% 52.7% 36.5% 39.2% 3 month plans 24.8% 25.0% 27.0% 22.4% 25.7% 6 month plans 17.0% 19.9% 20.3% 41.1% 35.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Other Networks 1 month plans 57.4% 55.0% 60.1% 51.1% 52.2% 3 month plans 11.3% 12.2% 10.5% 9.5% 10.8% 6 month plans 31.3% 32.8% 29.4% 39.4% 37.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

Composition of Average Paying Subscriber Base7

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Jewish Networks First Time Subscribers 21.2% 21.7% 22.0% 23.7% 24.6% Winback Subscribers 25.8% 28.1% 33.0% 34.6% 34.0% Renewal Subscribers 53.0% 50.2% 44.9% 41.7% 41.4% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Christian Networks First Time Subscribers 32.7% 35.2% 37.2% 39.9% 42.0% Winback Subscribers 21.0% 21.4% 25.1% 26.4% 26.0% Renewal Subscribers 46.3% 43.4% 37.7% 33.7% 32.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Other Networks First Time Subscribers 27.0% 28.0% 29.8% 32.7% 33.0% Winback Subscribers 22.6% 21.6% 22.2% 22.9% 22.4% Renewal Subscribers 50.4% 50.4% 48.0% 44.4% 44.6% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark's or EliteSingles' or the combined company's performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Spark nor EliteSingles assumes any duty to update forward-looking statements. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected completion of the launch of Christin Mingle and the Company's transition roadmap, statements about the Company's positioning to make investments to drive future growth and value creation, statements about the anticipated timing of the closing of the Company's pending business combination transaction with EliteSingles, statements about the expected benefits of such business combination transaction, including future financial and operating results, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (ii) changes in Spark's share price before closing, including as a result of the financial performance of EliteSingles prior to closing, or more generally due to broader stock market movements, and the performance of peer group companies; (iii) the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Spark and EliteSingles operate; (iv) the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Spark and EliteSingles; (v) the reaction to the transaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties; (vi) diversion of management time on merger-related issues; (vii) lower-than-expected revenues, credit quality deterioration or a reduction in net earnings; and (viii) other risks that are described in Spark's public filings with the SEC. For more information, see the risk factors described in Spark's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

About Spark Networks, Inc.:

The Spark Networks portfolio of consumer Web sites includes, among others, JDate®.com (www.jdate.com), ChristianMingle®.com (www.christianmingle.com), JSwipe (www.jswipeapp.com), CROSSPATHS (www.crosspathsapp.com), LDSSingles (LDSSingles.com), BlackSingles.com® (www.blacksingles.com), and SilverSingles®.com (www.silversingles.com).

1"Contribution" is defined as revenue, net of credits and credit card chargebacks, less direct marketing.

2The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP measure is one of the primary metrics by which we evaluate the performance of our businesses, budget, forecast and compensate management. We believe this measure provides management and investors with a consistent view, period to period, of the core earnings generated from on-going operations and excludes the impact of: (i) non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, asset impairments, non-cash currency translation adjustments related to an inter-company loan and (ii) one-time items that have not occurred in the past two years and are not expected to recur in the next two years. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as a substitute for net income (loss) (as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance or financial position, as Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 can be found in the table below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, non-cash currency translation adjustments for an inter-company loan and non-recurring legal and acquisition costs.

3"Paying Subscribers" are defined as individuals who have paid a monthly fee for access to communication and website features beyond those provided to our members. Period ending subscribers for each quarter represent the paying subscriber count as of the last day of the period. Average paying subscribers for each month are calculated as the sum of the paying subscribers at the beginning and end of the month, divided by two. Average paying subscribers for periods longer than one month are calculated as the sum of the average paying subscribers for each month, divided by the number of months in such period. The calculation excludes results from the Company's HurryDate business due to its relative size.

4In accordance with Segment Reporting guidance, the Company's financial reporting includes detailed data on four separate operating segments. The Jewish Networks segment consists of JDate, JDate.co.il, JDate.fr, JDate.co.uk, and JSwipe. The Christian Networks segment consists of ChristianMingle, CrossPaths, ChristianMingle.co.uk, ChristianMingle.com.au, Believe.com, and Faith.com. The Other Networks segment consists of LDSSingles.com and related other general market websites as well as other properties which are primarily composed of sites targeted towards various religious, ethnic, geographic and special interest groups. The Offline & Other Businesses segment consists of revenue generated from offline activities and HurryDate events and subscriptions.

5ARPU is defined as average revenue per user per month. Total ARPU excludes results from the Company's HurryDate business due to its relative size.

6One month plans may also include a small amount of two month plans. Three month plans may include a small amount of four month plans. Six month plans may include a small amount of twelve month plans.

7Represents the composition of average paying subscribers in the period. First Time Subscribers are defined as those subscribers that have never purchased a subscription from the Company for that reporting segment. Winback Subscribers are defined as those individuals who have purchased a subscription from the Company for that reporting segment, allowed their subscription to lapse, and subsequently purchased a subscription from the Company for that reporting segment. Renewal Subscribers are defined as those subscribers that have auto-renewed a subscription from the Company for that reporting segment. Figures exclude results from JSwipe and CrossPaths.

SPARK NETWORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,808 $ 11,360 Restricted cash 380 454 Accounts receivable 438 525 Prepaid expenses and other 540 1,408 Total current assets 11,166 13,747 Property and equipment, net 2,221 4,494 Goodwill 11,136 10,523 Intangible assets, net 2,840 2,950 Deposits and other assets 90 103 Total assets $ 27,453 $ 31,817 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,158 $ 819 Accrued liabilities 2,858 2,590 Deferred revenue 3,143 4,005 Total current liabilities 7,159 7,414 Deferred tax liability - non-current 2,274 2,092 Other liabilities 98 246 Total liabilities 9,531 9,752 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: 10,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock authorized, $0.001 par value, 450,000 of which are designated as Series C Junior Participating Cumulative Preferred Stock, with no shares of Preferred Stock issued or outstanding - - 100,000,000 shares of Common Stock authorized, $0.001 par value, with 32,176,023 and 31,983,545 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016: 32 32 Additional paid-in-capital 87,543 87,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income 869 713 Accumulated deficit (70,522 ) (65,878 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,922 22,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,453 $ 31,817

SPARK NETWORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 6,640 $ 9,098 $ 13,904 $ 18,957 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 1,684 2,653 4,038 8,882 Sales and marketing 561 1,380 1,211 2,832 Customer service 586 840 1,221 1,833 Technical operations 280 305 499 602 Development 904 1,180 1,619 2,210 General and administrative 3,664 2,004 6,898 4,515 Depreciation 1,666 746 3,374 1,458 Amortization of intangible assets 49 78 98 156 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 15 52 24 91 Total cost and expenses 9,409 9,238 18,982 22,579 Operating loss (2,769 ) (140 ) (5,078 ) (3,622 ) Interest (income) expense and other, net (111 ) 114 (342 ) (27 ) Loss before income tax benefit (2,658 ) (254 ) (4,736 ) (3,595 ) Income tax benefit (139 ) (583 ) (92 ) (516 ) Net (loss) income (2,519 ) 329 (4,644 ) (3,079 ) Net (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 32,098 25,908 32,051 25,885 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,098 25,975 32,051 25,885 Stock-based compensation: Sales and marketing $ 15 $ 67 $ 16 $ 95 Customer service 2 4 5 4 Technical operations 2 24 4 44 Development 16 7 12 12 General and administrative 150 242 308 511 Total stock-based compensation $ 185 $ 344 $ 345 $ 666 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (2,519 ) $ 329 $ (4,644 ) $ (3,079 ) Interest expense 56 19 78 33 Income tax benefit (139 ) (583 ) (92 ) (516 ) Depreciation 1,666 746 3,374 1,458 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 15 52 24 91 Amortization of intangible assets 49 78 98 156 Non-cash currency translation adjustments (170 ) 90 (423 ) (64 ) Stock-based compensation 185 344 345 666 Non-recurring legal and acquisition costs 2,016 367 2,530 431 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,159 $ 1,442 $ 1,290 $ (824 )

