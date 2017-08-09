

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release July numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to hold steady at 1.5 percent on year, while producer prices are called higher by an annual 5.6 percent - up from 5.5 percent in June.



Australia will provide June figures for home loans and see August results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



Home loans are expected to add 1.5 percent after rising 1.0 percent in May. Investment lending fell 1.4 percent in the previous month, while the value of loans climbed 2.9 percent.



The consumer confidence index gained 0.4 percent in July to a score of 96.6.



Japan will see July results for money stocks and machine tool orders. The M2 money stock is expected to be steady at 3.9 percent, while M3 is expected to be unchanged at 3.3 percent. Tool orders jumped 31.1 percent on year in June.



Finally, the markets in Singapore will be closed on Wednesday for National Day, and will re-open on Thursday.



