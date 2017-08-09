The global military floating bridge marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global military floating bridge market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on product, which includes modular floating bridge and motorized floating bridge and geography, which includes the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The demand for floating bridges has increased owing to the growing number of conflicts in the Middle East and African nations like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Nigeria. This has led ally nations, such as the UK and the US, to deploy troops in those regions and help in combating hostile forces. With the war scenario becoming more dynamic and armies deploying multiple fragmented troops with armored vehicles on ground missions, there rises a need for modern logistic systems and equipment that enable the swift movement of military troops, even in regions that are blocked by natural or manmade obstacles. As militant groups tend to camp in inaccessible regions, use of efficient bridging systems becomes indispensable for such operations.

Technavio's aerospace and defense research analysts categorize the global military floating bridge market into the following segments by regions:

EMEA: largest military floating bridge market

"Increasing tensions in the Middle East and Gaza and the prolonged crisis in Ukraine have led to the deployment of ally military troops in those regions. This has concurrently increased the demand for military logistics, including floating bridges. Also, territorial tensions have led African countries to considerable economic growth, such as Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, and Algeria, to invest in advanced military equipment," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on defense.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are also emerging as strong markets because of their geopolitical factors. The Middle East has the largest natural gas reserves, and the European Union is a major natural gas consumer. Both these regions are connected via Turkey, which acts as a transit route to facilitate a potential natural gas pipeline project from the Middle East to Europe.

Military floating bridge market in the Americas

"The increasing terror instances due to groups, such as ISIS, have led to the deployment of a huge number of the US soldiers in conflict regions to restore peace. This indicates that the US must constantly upgrade its military infrastructure and logistics for operational efficiency in combat missions. In 2002, the US deployed IRBs manufactured by the Germany-based defense solutions provider, GDELS, in line with its logistics modernization activities. The company also provides modernization services for the existing feet of folding float bridges of the US Army and the US Marine Corps," adds Moutushi.

Tank Automotive Armaments Command of the US Army procured IRBs from GDELS under a multi-year contract. The US Marine Corps and the Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) have been deploying IRBs in combat operations in the Middle East. The US also uses IRBs in marine safety operations, which are conducted by the US Coast Guard.

Military floating bridge market in APAC

The APAC market is expected to grow mainly due to countries, such as China and Australia, investing in enhancing their military logistic capabilities. For instance, Australia is investing in the modernization of its existing FSBs with advanced IRBs that can withstand a load of MLC 80 wheeled vehicles, such as the M1A1 main battle tank.

India is also keen on strengthening its position with respect to military infrastructure. The country constantly faces difficult terrain during its cross-country border operations. Therefore, modern bridging solutions are crucial to mitigate its logistical and operational constraints faced by the troops. It is expected that military modernization programs in such countries will drive the market for floating bridges in the region.

The top vendors in the global military floating bridge market highlighted in the report are:

AM General

China Harzone Industry

CNIM

General Dynamics

Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge

RPC Technologies

