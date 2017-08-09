

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 978.5 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectation for 3.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,305.1 trillion yen. That also topped forecasts for 3.3 percent, which would again have been unchanged.



The L money stock was up 3.4 percent to 1,704.7 trillion yen, following the 3.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX