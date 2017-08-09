

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index rests just above the 3,280-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns over North Korea and a decline in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely higher on Tuesday following gains from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials and property stocks.



For the day, the index added 2.42 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,281.87 after trading between 3,269.66 and 3,285.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 6.88 points or 0.37 percent to end at 1,879.16.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.50 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.35 percent, Vanke added 0.26 percent, Gemdale lost 0.34 percent, PetroChina eased 0.12 percent, China Life gained 0.40 percent and Ping An Insurance picked up 0.25 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday before closing lower - ending the Dow's streak of new record closing highs at nine consecutive sessions.



The Dow shed 33.08 points or 0.2 percent to 22,085.34, while the NASDAQ dipped 13.31 points or 0.2 percent to 6,370.46 and the S&P fell 5.99 points or 0.2 percent to 2,474.92.



The lower close followed remarks by President Donald Trump added to concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.



Trump told reporters further threats from North Korea would be 'met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.'



In economic news, the Labor Department reported an unexpected jump in job openings in June.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday as OPEC gathered to discuss its supply quota plan. WTI oil for September delivery dropped 0.5 percent to settle at $49.17/bbl, unable to hold the $50 mark.



Closer to home, China will release July numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning.



Consumer prices are expected to hold steady at 1.5 percent on year, while producer prices are called higher by an annual 5.6 percent - up from 5.5 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX