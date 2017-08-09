

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport or DCMS said it has written to communications regulator Ofcom, seeking further clarification in relation to representations made on the Secretary of State's referral decision on Proposed merger between Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOX, FOXA) and Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L).



After assessing the large number of representations made in relation to the Secretary of State's referral decision, a number of these raise new evidence and/or comment on the Ofcom assessment.



Any referral decision by the Secretary of State must be taken on the basis of a valid assessment of all the relevant evidence. For this reason the DCMS has asked Ofcom to advise on a number of points arising from these representations. The Department has asked that the advice is provided as soon as possible and no later than 25 August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX