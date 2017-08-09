

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.4 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for 1.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



On a monthly basis, inflation added 0.1 percent after slipping 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices advanced an annual 5.5 percent, missing forecasts for 5.6 percent which also would have been unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX