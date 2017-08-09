

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon Holdings BV, a subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE, signed the sale and purchase agreement to sell SGL Group's cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to funds advised by Triton.



The two parties have agreed on an enterprise value (cash and debt free) of 250 million euros, which, after deduction of standard debt-like items (mainly pension provisions) as well as other customary adjustments, results in cash proceeds of more than 230 million euros.



The final proceeds will be determined based on the balance sheet at closing. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, mainly relating to antitrust approvals. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter 2017.



Following the closing of the transaction, approximately 30 employees in Germany and 600 employees in Poland, who are based at the two production facilities in Nowy Sacz and Raciborz, will move from SGL Group to their new owner.



The sale will result in a book profit of about 130 million euros in the current fiscal year of SGL Group.



