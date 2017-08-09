Sri Chinmoy Explains the Power of Meditation to Unlock Extraordinary Physical Capacities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / The human brain is much more powerful in mastering our capabilities and growth than we realize. Spiritual leader, Sri Chinmoy, understood how influential the mind could be, and championed the power of meditation throughout his life. The guru believed that through meditation, we could tap into our soul's unlimited transcendent capacities, allowing us to go beyond the brain's perceived limitations. The practice not only sharpens the mind, but also enables the discovery of our latent physical abilities.

Sri Chinmoy particularly noted the benefit of meditation in the practice of sports, both in his own life and the lives of his students. By harnessing his inner strength, the spiritual leader held a very successful athletic career, running 22 marathons and 5 ultra-marathons. He went on to found the Sri Chinmoy Marathon Team, the world's largest organization of ultra-distance races, who organize the legendary Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race each year. In his 70s, Chinmoy also received international fame for his extreme weightlifting feats. When reflecting on the dynamism derived from his own meditation, Chinmoy commented: "There are countless people on earth who do not believe in the inner strength or inner life… I do not agree with them. I am doing these lifts with the physical body, but the power is coming from an inner source, from my prayer and meditation."

Chinmoy's seemingly impossible feats of strength uplifted both his students and top athletes across the world in such a significant way that many sought his guidance to conquer their own mind's supposed boundaries. By embracing the guru's teachings, numerous followers found they too were able to unlock the extraordinary physical potential within them, and many went on to set new world records under his counsel. Notably, 9-time Olympic gold medallist, Carl Lewis, credits Chinmoy's guidance in his successful Olympic performances.

Faith and spirituality are not the only explanations behind meditation's ability to unlock dormant physical capacities. The benefits of meditation are also backed by extensive psychological research, including the work of famous psychologist and author of the 1989 international best-seller Mindfulness, Ellen Langer. Recent psychiatric studies have also proven the measurable positive changes daily meditation can have on parts of the brain, and many burgeoning athletes are now incorporating the act of mental exercises into their training schedules. The increasing popularity in the meditation movement sees Western culture become more open to Sri Chinmoy's message and the power of the soul. This heralds a positive turning point in the evolution of human consciousness.

Sri Chinmoy devoted his life to the spiritual practice of incorporating the inner disciplines of meditation with the dynamism of contemporary life. Chinmoy moved to New York City in 1964 to share his teachings with the West and became a guide to students in over 60 countries. His spiritual expression spans the domains of art, music, poetry and athleticism, and continues to be celebrated today.

