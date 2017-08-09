

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, with the exception of Australia, are in negative territory on Wednesday amid worries about rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after President Donald Trump warned that further threats from North Korea would be 'met with fire and fury'.



In response, North Korea said it was 'carefully examining' a plan to strike the U.S.-held Pacific island of Guam with missiles.



The Australian market advanced as Commonwealth Bank's better-than-expected full-year profit boosted shares of the big four banks. Investors shrugged off the weak cues from Wall Street and data showing that consumer sentiment in Australia fell for the seventh consecutive month.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 28.70 points or 0.50 percent to 5,772.50, off a high of 5,773.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 26.10 points or 0.45 percent to 5,821.80.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Commonwealth Bank reported a 4.6 percent increase in full-year cash profit that beat analysts' expectations and said it may sell its CommInsure life insurance business. The bank's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is rising 0.6 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing almost 1 percent each despite a fall in iron ore prices.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining more than 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent and Santos is losing 0.6 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.



Carsales.com reported a 0.2 percent increase in full-year net profit, while revenues rose 8 percent. The online vehicle classifieds business' shares are losing almost 2 percent.



SkyCity Entertainment reported a 69 percent fall in full-year profit after it wrote down the value of its Darwin casino, while its normalized net profit rose 1 percent. Shares of the casino operator are losing more than 4 percent.



Incitec Pivot said that chemical engineer Jeanne Johns will take over as its new chief executive in November, succeeding James Fazzino. Shares of the industrial chemicals and fertiliser supplier are down 0.5 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that the Australia economy lost steam in August, as its leading index sank 1.2 percent on month. That follows the 0.4 percent increase in July.



Australia will also provide June figures for home loans today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower on Wednesday against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7883, down from US$0.7916 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, tracking the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and as the safe-haven yen strengthened amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 264.58 points or 1.32 percent to 19,731.43, off a low of 19,715.56 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are losing more than 1 percent each, while Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are both down more than 1 percent each.



The Nikkei business daily reported that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan will form a $300 million joint venture to process data at the Japanese bank to improve customer services. Shares of Yahoo Japan are down 0.6 percent.



The Nikkei also reported that Toshiba's auditor plans to grant a qualified approval of the conglomerate's earnings report for the year ended in March. Shares of Toshiba are rising almost 5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yamaha Motor is rising more than 5 percent, while Mitsubishi Materials, Sumitomo Metal Mining and Ebara Corp. are all gaining more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. and Yokogawa Electric are losing more than 10 percent each, while Sumitomo Osaka Cement is down more than 8 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in July, coming in at 978.5 trillion yen. That exceeded expectations for 3.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



Japan will also see machine tool orders for July today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all lower. The Singapore market is closed for the National Day public holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Tuesday after remarks by President Donald Trump added to concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Trump told reporters further threats from North Korea would be 'met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.'



The Dow edged down 33.08 points or 0.2 percent to 22,085.34, the Nasdaq dipped 13.31 points or 0.2 percent to 6,370.46 and the S&P 500 slipped 5.99 points or 0.2 percent to 2,474.92.



The major European markets closed modestly higher on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures nudged lower Tuesday as OPEC gathered to discuss its supply quota plan. WTI crude for September delivery dropped $0.22 or 0.5 percent to close at $49.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX