

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to a 3-week low of 128.71 against the yen, nearly a 2-week low of 1.1331 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 0.9027 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.64, 1.1448 and 0.9045, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro dropped to 1.1719 from yesterday's closing value of 1.1752.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 127.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound and 1.15 against the greenback.



