

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced Wednesday that Sony Corp. (SNE, SON.L) and its educational services unit Sony Global Education have developed a new blockchain-based student education records platform. The new cloud-based platform would help track and manage student data to improve efficiencies in education system.



The new platform, developed using IBM Blockchain, uses blockchain technology running on the IBM Cloud to track students' learning progress, as well as establish transparency and accountability of scholastic achievements between students and schools.



With the solution, school administrators can consolidate and manage students' educational data from several schools. They can also record and refer their learning history and digital academic transcripts with more certainty.



The new system can record student data, sharing it with the network of need-to-know parties including school administrators and prospective employers. Using IBM Blockchain, student educational data on the platform is verified.



Masaaki Isozu, President of Sony Global Education, said, 'Blockchain technology has the potential to impact systems in a wide variety of industries, and the educational sphere is no exception when educational data is securely stored on the blockchain and shared among permissioned users.'



The platform is built on IBM Blockchain, which is delivered via the IBM Cloud and powered by Hyperledger Fabric 1.0, a blockchain framework and one of the Hyperledger projects hosted by The Linux Foundation.



