

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.2539 against the pound and a 1-week high of 0.9656 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2656 and 0.9741, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc advanced to 113.75 from an early near 2-month low of 112.96.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.23 against the pound, 0.94 against the greenback and 117.00 against the yen.



