

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Food retailer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit in its second quarter driven by an improvement in sales and merger synergies resulting in higher margins.



For the quarter, net income, on IFRS basis, climbed 68.2% to 355 million euros from last year's 211 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.28 euro, up 12 percent from 0.25 euro a year ago.



On a pro forma basis, earnings per share were 0.30 euro, up from 0.25 euro last year. Pro forma underlying operating income increased 11.4% to 626 million euros, and pro forma underlying operating margin increased to 3.9% from 3.6% in 2016.



Net sales increased 67.3% to 16.12 billion euros from 9.64 billion euros last year. Sales grew 64.6% at constant exchange rates. Pro forma net sales increased 3.4% to 16.04 billion euros.



Looking ahead, Dick Boer, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, 'We look toward the second half of the year with confidence and expect our underlying operating margin for the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with the first half of the year, with €220 million net synergies for 2017.... We expect close to €3 billion of online consumer sales in 2017, putting us on track to achieve nearly €5 billion by 2020.'



The company previously expected full year 2017 underlying operating margin to increase compared to 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX