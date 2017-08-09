

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders increased 5.1 percent to 106.7 million euros from last year's 101.5 million euros.



Earnings per share grew 4.5 percent to 0.69 euro from 0.66 euro a year ago.



The company said its key performance indicator gross profit climbed 6.2% year on year to 641.3 million euros. Operating EBITDA was up by 1.9% on the prior-year period to 219.8 million euros.



Brenntag generated sales of 3.00 billion euros, an increase of 12.7% from prior year's 2.66 billion euros. Sales grew 11.5% on a constant currency basis.



The company attributed the results to very encouraging performance in the North America region, while in the regions Europe, Middle East and Africa or EMEA and Asia Pacific, Brenntag posted slightly slower business performances.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Brenntag continues to expect growth in its key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA. Group operating EBITDA, before one-time effects, is forecast to be in the 820 to 850 million euros range.



