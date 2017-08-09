

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 3-week high of 128.71 against the euro and a 1-1/2-month high of 142.47 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.64 and 143.37, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 109.74 from yesterday's closing value of 110.34.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 127.00 against the euro, 141.00 against the pound and 108.00 against the greenback.



