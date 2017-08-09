

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.4938 against the euro and nearly a 5-week low of 86.29 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4851 and 87.30, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to more than a 3-week low of 0.7855 and a 6-day low of 0.9972 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7911 and 1.0021, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0746 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0796.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



