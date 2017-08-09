

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK)? a German network-independent telecommunications provider, reported that its Group earnings before interest, taxes on income, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the second quarter rose about 4 percent to 108.4 million euros from 104.3 million euros in the year-ago period.



However, Group result for the quarter was 50.2 million euros, down from 53.0 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share decreased to 0.41 euros from 0.43 euros last year.



Group revenue for the quarter increased to 839.2 million euros from 807.7 million euros in the year-ago period.



Freenet noted that the Segment TV and Media reached the first milestone in terms of given targets with more than 550,000 paying customers.



Looking ahead, Freenet confirmed its guidance for the year 2017. The company affirmed its outlook for a slight increase in Group revenue with regard to the development of the Group's major performance indicators for the financial year 2017 as well as perspectively for 2018, respectively compared to the previous year.



Furthermore, the company maintained its outlook for Group EBITDA of around 410 million euros or slightly increasing for the current and subsequent year, as well as a free cash flow of around 310 million euros or slightly increasing in 2018.



