

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 0.7308 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 80.23 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7328 and 80.84, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.6065 from yesterday's closing value of 1.6037.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.



