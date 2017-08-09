

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth eased in June after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 4.4 percent gain in May. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the transport industry grew the most by 15.3 percent annually in June, followed by machinery industry with 13.6 percent spike.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent from May, when it rose by 2.0 percent.



