sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,736 Euro		-0,268
-0,89 %
WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,943
30,181
08:08
29,949
30,186
08:08
09.08.2017 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Requisition of GM

9 August 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Requisition of General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it received a communication on 8 August 2017 regarding a requisition for a General Meeting to remove Professor Richard Conroy (Executive Chairman) and Maureen Jones (Managing Director) as directors of the Company and appoint as new directors Patrick O'Sullivan, Paul Johnson and Gervaise Heddle.

In addition, the Company has received a request from Mr. O'Sullivan's solicitors for a number of undertakings including undertakings that it will not, in the period pending the requisition of the general meeting, appoint any new directors or issue new shares. The Company is considering this request in conjunction with its legal advisers. A further announcement will be issued in due course.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/James Thomas/Nick Harriss
Beaufort Securities (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Jon Belliss/ Elliot Hance
IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com


© 2017 PR Newswire