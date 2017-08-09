Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Requisition of GM

9 August 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Requisition of General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it received a communication on 8 August 2017 regarding a requisition for a General Meeting to remove Professor Richard Conroy (Executive Chairman) and Maureen Jones (Managing Director) as directors of the Company and appoint as new directors Patrick O'Sullivan, Paul Johnson and Gervaise Heddle.

In addition, the Company has received a request from Mr. O'Sullivan's solicitors for a number of undertakings including undertakings that it will not, in the period pending the requisition of the general meeting, appoint any new directors or issue new shares. The Company is considering this request in conjunction with its legal advisers. A further announcement will be issued in due course.

