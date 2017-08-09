

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its adjusted EBIT for the first-half was below the prior-year figure due to the company's extraordinarily weak first quarter.



E.ON's first-half adjusted net income of 881 million euros was in line with expectations and substantially above the prior-year figure. The decline in adjusted EBIT was offset by a reduction in the company' interest and tax expense.



E.ON posted first-half sales of 19.6 billion euros, adjusted EBIT of 1.8 billion euros.



Beginning with the dividend for the financial year 2018, E.ON aims to raise its payout ratio from the current 50 to 60 percent to a minimum of 65 percent. Yesterday the Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's proposal for the increase.



E.ON reaffirmed its forecast for full-year 2017. It plans to post adjusted EBIT of 2.8 billion euros to 3.1 billion euros and adjusted net income of 1.2 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros.



