

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported Wednesday that its first-half net income was 141.8 million euros or 1.09 euros per share, higher than last year's 133.8 million euros or 1.03 euros per share. The prior year's normalized net income was 142.0 million euros or 1.09 euros per share.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 322.9 million euros, higher than last year's 312.7 million euros. EBITDA margin was slightly lower at 21.3 percent, compared to 21.4 percent last year, in particular due to a somewhat weaker demand in the Scent & Care segment.



For the first half, Symrise increased its sales by 3.6 percent to 1.52 billion euros from last year's 1.46 billion euros. Organic Group sales went up 5.2 percent. This strong performance was carried by all segments and regions.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Symrise now expects the EBITDA margin to exceed 20 percent, citing the very satisfactory business performance. The company previously expected full-year EBITDA margin of around 20 percent.



The medium-term targets remain in effect, including a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the 5-7 percent range and an EBITDA margin of 19-22 percent.



