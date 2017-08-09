

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its net profit for the first half of 2017 increased 4 percent from last year to 20.1 billion Danish kroner. Earnings per share increased 6 percent to 8.07 kroner.



Sales for the half year increased 4 percent from last year to 57.1 billion kroner. Sales increased 3 percent in local currencies.



Sales of Victoza increased 21 percent and sales of Tresiba grew 155 percent. Sales in the North America operations increased 5 percent, while International Operations sales rose 4 percent.



Further, the company's Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend for 2017 of 3.00 kroner per share of 0.20 krone that will be paid in August 2017.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Novo Nordisk raised the low end of its outlook for sales growth measured in local currencies. The company now expects sales growth in a range of 1 percent to 3 percent, compared with the previous range of 0 percent to 3 percent.



The company projects a negative currency impact of 3 percentage points, reflecting the recent and significant depreciation of the U.S. dollar and most other key invoicing currencies versus the Euro and the Danish krone.



Further, Novo Nordisk now expects fiscal 2017 operating profit growth measured in local currencies to be in a range of 1 percent to 5 percent, compared with the previous range of -1 percent to 3 percent.



