

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported second-quarter consolidated profit of 733 million euros compared to 974 million euros, prior year. Operating result was 1.16 billion euros compared to 1.46 billion euros. Gross premiums written was 11.80 billion euros in the second quarter were approximately at the same level of 11.93 billion euros, a year ago. If exchange rates had remained the same, premium volume would have fallen by 1.6% year on year.



The reinsurance field of business accounted for 629 million euros of the Group consolidated result for the second quarter compared to 991 million euros, prior year. Gross premiums written in reinsurance decreased by 2.1% year on year in the period from April to June to 7.66 billion euros from 7.82 billion euros.



Looking forward, Munich Re said the company is still expecting to post gross premiums written of 48-50 billion euros for 2017, and is not changing its forecast consolidated result in the range of 2.0-2.4 billion euros.



