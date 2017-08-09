=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 09.08.2017 Publication Location: http://www.voestalpine.com/group/static/sites/group/.downloads/en/publications-2 017-18/2017-18-q1-letter-to-shareholders.pdf Further inquiry note: DI Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43/50304/15-9949 Fax: +43/50304/55-5581 mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com http://www.voestalpine.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 01:39 ET (05:39 GMT)